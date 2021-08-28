Line-up: Corinthians will not have Adson and Fagner against Grêmio; Renato Augusto can play more | corinthians

Corinthians will not have two starters in the match against Grêmio, this Saturday, at 9 pm, in Porto Alegre, for the 17th round of the Brasileirão. Injured right-back Fagner and attacking midfielder Adson were not listed for the match.

Fagner is still feeling pain in his right calf and Adson did not recover in time from the trauma to his left leg he suffered at the end of the last game, against Athletico.

The tendency is for defensive midfielder Du Queiroz, who replaced Fagner in last Sunday’s duel, to be chosen as the right-back starter.

See too:

+ Corinthians announces the hiring of Roger Guedes

+ Timão signs goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, ex-Inter

1 of 3 Sylvinho, Corinthians coach, during training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Sylvinho, Corinthians coach, during training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

In Adson’s vacancy, coach Sylvinho can promote the entry of Marquinhos, Gabriel Pereira or even give Renato Augusto’s first chance as a starter since his return. Physically better, the midfielder should win more minutes than in the last two matches, against Ceará (played 32 minutes) and Athletico (25).

Another alternative would be to climb a more defensive means, with the entry of Cantillo, and Giuliano being moved to the left side.

A likely line-up for Corinthians is: Cássio, Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Roni and Giuliano; Marquinhos (Renato Augusto), Gustavo Mosquito and Jô.

In advanced negotiations with Apoel, Cyprus, striker Léo Natel was not related to the match.

2 of 3 Giuliano, Corinthians midfielder, during training — Photo: Felipe Szpak/Ag. Corinthians Giuliano, Corinthians midfielder, during training — Photo: Felipe Szpak/Ag. Corinthians

Corinthians is sixth in the Brasileirão, with 24 points.

Check out the related items for the match against Grêmio:

goalkeepers : Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli

: Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli Sides : Fábio Santos, Lucas Piton and Matheus Alexandre

: Fábio Santos, Lucas Piton and Matheus Alexandre defenders : Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo Midfielders: Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Luan, Renato Augusto, Roni, Vitinho and Xavier

Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Luan, Renato Augusto, Roni, Vitinho and Xavier attackers: Gustavo Silva, Jô and Marquinhos

+ Read more news about Corinthians