Live Football: Brasil de Pelotas vs Remo; see the teams and where to watch the Serie B game

The live football of this Friday (8/27) brings the duel between Brazil of Pelotas and Rowing at stake in the 21st round of the Brasileirão Series B. Thus, the duel takes place on the lawn of Bento Freitas Stadium, in Pelotas. Finally, the match has a kickoff scheduled for the 7:00 pm (Brasilia time).

Live football: Brasil de Pelotas in the second lantern

For starters, Xavante is going through one of its worst seasons in Brazilian football. Thus, Brasil de Pelotas is sinking in the competition as the rounds pass in this edition of the Brasileirão Série B. In this way, the team from Pelotas is the lantern of the second division.

Besides, Brasil de Pelotas doesn’t know what it’s like to win in Serie B for eight rounds. Thus, there was no other: the last place hosted the Xavante team; who lives the drama of not knowing how to get out of the sticking zone in Série B.

Live Football: Remo had a slight stumble

On the other hand, Leão Azul’s team arrives in this match seeking to resume the good sequence they were doing before the defeat in the last round. In this way, Remo suffered a setback 2-1 for the CRB vice-leader; but it remained in the middle of the leaderboard.

In this way, the team led by Felipe Conceição tries to resume its good performances; resuming the positive results that made him return to the Serie B dispute and aim for the long-awaited G4 of the second division of Brasileirão.

Thus, the exhibition of football live this Thursday (26/08) with the duel between Brasil de Pelotas and Remo will be by SportTV and Premiere. Therefore; fans will be able to follow all live bids from their devices. That is, mobile devices; desktops and smartTVs.

Factsheet: Brasil de Pelotas x Rowing live and online

Phase/Tournament: 21st round Brasileirão Série B

Date: 08/27/2021

Hour: 29:00 (Brasilia time)

Local: Bento Freitas Stadium, Pelotas / RS

Arbitration: Grazianni Maciel Rocha / RJ

Where to watch: SportTV and Premiere

Probable escalations

BRAZIL OF PELLETS: Matheus Nogueira; Vidal, Ícaro, Arthur and João Siqueira; Diego Gomes, Wesley and Gabriel Terra; Kevin, Júnior Viçosa and Netto

Technician: Cleber Gaucho

ROWING: Vinicius; Thiago Ennes, Ragael Jansen, Kevem and Igor Fernandes; Anderson Uchôa, Arthur and Felipe Gedoz; Victor Andrade, Lucas Tocantins and Renan Gorne.

Technician: Felipe Conceição

