Lucas Lima receives an ovation in Fortaleza and listens to organized music: “You’ll meet, people die of pleasure”

This Friday morning (27), midfielder Lucas Lima landed in Fortaleza to sign a loan agreement with Tricolor do Pici. The player was loaned by the palm trees until the end of the Brazilian Championship and the clubs will pay the 31-year-old athlete’s salary – according to the colleague Luca Laprovitera, part of the club from Ceará, Verdão will pay 80% of the salaries and 20% will be borne by the Lion.

Upon landing at Pinto Martins airport, Lucas Lima was welcomed by several Fortaleza fans. In a video published by the club’s Twitter profile, the player appears wearing the new shirt to the sound of one of the best-known songs by the organized supporters of Leões da TUF.

“Oh, I’m glad you arrived! Welcome to the Tricolor… Red, blue, indigo… Ah, you’ll know, the crowd will die of pleasure. Vibrating more than a thousand”, sang the tricolor fans. Lucas Lima returned the affection and nodded, also wearing the tricolor mantle, which has been doing an excellent campaign in 2021.

Under the command of Juan Pablo Vojvoda, Fortaleza was crowned champion of Ceará over rival Ceará, eliminated the same opponent in the Copa do Brasil, in which it is in the quarterfinals against São Paulo and occupies 3rd place in the classification of the Brazilian Championship . In fact, in the match against Palmeiras at Allianz Parque two weeks ago, a tricolor victory by 3-2.

Lucas Lima has already been “pampered” by the fans of Fortaleza on arrival in the capital of Ceará (Photo: Karim Georges/FEC)



Lucas Lima was hired by Palmeiras at the end of 2017 and signed a five-season contract. Excluding the 2018 Brasileirão, in which Felipão mixed a lot the team in dispute concurrently with Libertadores, the midfielder did not score any more sequence as the holder of Verdão. In 2021, there were only eight games with the alviverde shirt, and the last time he took the field was two months ago.