Lucas Lima takes aim at Fortaleza and sends a message to the fans: “I’ll give my life on the field”

Fortaleza has been having an excellent season both on and off the field. If in the Brasileirão the team from Ceará is the 3rd place and in the Copa do Brasil, the team commanded by coach Vojvoda depends only on him to advance in the semifinals, behind the scenes President Marcelo Paz continues to qualify the Lion squad. sequel to the season.









Marcelo Paz has a good relationship with the Palmeira board. And that’s how he managed to bring Lucas Lima to Fortaleza. For the 25 shirt to wear. Pic’s Tricolor Shirti, the top leonine leaders agreed to pay about 20% of the player’s wages, somewhere around 200 thousand.

Since he arrived, coach Vojvoda asked Paz for a midfielder, who was having difficulty finding this athlete in the market. Although Lucas Lima has no surprise numbers this season, the Lion’s representative believes that the player is differentiated and can make a comeback at the club from Ceará.

CR7’s return to United is not greater than Lucas Lima’s return to our dear Fortaleza — Vilson Junior (@Vilson_CAM)

August 27, 2021





Who also believes in a recovery is the fans of Fortaleza. Upon Lucas Lima’s arrival at city, the fans went to welcome the athlete, who was very pleased with what happened. The midfielder also said that he hopes to make a comeback at the new club and promised to give his life on the field so that Vojvoda’s team continues to surprise.

“Oh, I’m very happy. It’s a unique feeling. I have no words. Just thank everyone who came here. Without a doubt, I will do my best and give my field life to honor all this affection.”