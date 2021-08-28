Luxury hotel chain Kempinski arrives in Brazil with resort at R$ 2,500 a day | Companies

The group hotelier in Lux oldest in Europe, the german kempinski , created in 1897, announced this Friday (27) a partnership with the entrepreneurs José Paim , José Ernesto Marino Neto and Márcio Carvalho for revitalize O Hotel Laje de Pedra , in Cinnamon (LOL).

The entrepreneurs, through LDP Canela S/A, will invest R$ 540 million to transform the traditional hotel in the serra gaúcha into a five-star resort of international standard. The expectation is to open the project in 2024.

In an interview with the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”, José Paim, a real estate entrepreneur, who was one of the founders of Rossi Residential, says Kempinski will manage the venture, as it does most of its 78 hotels in 34 countries. “Today, only four units in Germany are owned by the group,” he stated.

Staying at a Kempinski hotel is part of the status of the global political, economic and artistic elite. THE Queen Elizabeth and the singer Michael Jackson they were among the distinguished guests of the historic Adlon Kempinski in Berlin, founded in 1907, near the Brandenburg Gate.

At Laje de Pedra, the daily rate is initially planned at R$ 2.5 thousand. “It will be around US$ 500 per day, but this value can be revised until the launch and depends on Kempinski’s approval,” said Marino Neto, an investor in the hotel market, who has already participated in the launch of projects such as Unique and Fasano.

According to Paim, the crisis caused by the new coronavirus hit the urban hotel industry in full. “Business trips have been replaced by videoconferencing, as well as corporate events”, says the businessman.

“But luxury tourism continues to grow, especially with more businessmen and self-employed professionals working remotely from a second home,” he says. “They can be at your country house, on the beach, or at the resort.”

Marino Neto agrees. “Daily prices are no longer prohibitive and should increase in high season. These are market prices.”

The group’s focus at first is about 160,000 families in the A+ class who live within a radius of 300 kilometers from Laje de Pedra. “Much of that audience can drive to the resort,” says Paim.

In addition to the hotel operation, Kempinski Laje de Pedra will feature private residences ultra premium serviced by five star hotel service, including a Butler available, wine House and private garage.

The development will be affiliated with a luxury property exchange service. With this, owners of Canela will be able to exchange stays in properties of the same standard in more than 90 countries.

Apartments up to 290m²

The luxury resort in the Rio Grande do Sul mountains will occupy an area of ​​61 thousand m² (square meters). The hotel will have 357 apartments with sizes from 54m² to 290m². Among the attractions are four restaurants and five international bars with large terraces, enoteca, roof top bar, theater and area for events. A 1 thousand m² gym, a spa European standard, children’s club and heated pools complete the infrastructure.

Built in 1978, Laje de Pedra was purchased by Paim, Marino and Carvalho from Habitasul in the middle of last year. The idea is to offer experiences close to nature, such as ecological tourism itineraries, horseback riding, outdoor brunch and visits to wineries. “It is necessary to value this wonderful culture in Rio Grande do Sul,” said Paim, from a Gaucho family.

According to the businessman, the resort will provide a set of experiences that value the local riches and cultures, including the Laje de Pedra Symphonic Orchestra, which should perform outdoors.

“It will be the most sophisticated business card on the continent, with the Vale do Quilombo as a backdrop,” he says.

Bernold Schroeder, chairman of the board of directors of Kempinski Hotels, said it was a pleasure to bring this “architectural icon” back to life. “With a commitment to first-class quality combined with timeless elegance and positioning it as a destination of the highest order,” he said at a virtual press conference announcing the development. “It is an excellent opportunity to enter the South American market with an exceptional project”.

“A hotel like Kempinski will further elevate the status of business and leisure tourism in the Rio Grande do Sul mountains,” said the governor of the Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, who participated in the ad.

With 78 units in 34 countries, Kempinski Hotels was attracted by the project because of its position over the Quilombo Valley, overlooking the 400 meter cliff in the Rio Grande do Sul mountain range.