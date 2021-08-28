Magazine reveals Kanye West’s intention with controversial appearances by Marilyn Manson and DaBaby in event; know details

The album “Donda”, Kanye West’s new work, hasn’t even been released yet, but it’s already causing a stir… This Thursday (26), the rapper promoted another “listening party” in Chicago, in the United States and two guests drew a lot of attention and generated negative reviews for the project: DaBaby and Marilyn Manson. Kanye replaced Jay-Z’s voice with DaBaby’s in the song “Jail”, and today (27), Manson’s rep explained the artist’s participation on the album.

At the event, guests joined West on the porch of the replica of his childhood home — which was given a cross on top. However, Manson did not introduce himself and instead opted to lean against the structure for much of the night. Since then, fans have started to speculate whether he would collaborate with the rapper on the album, which his spokesperson confirmed to People magazine: “Marilyn Manson’s voice is featured in ‘Donda’ and he will continue to conceptually collaborate with ‘Ye’ on the project”.

Despite the criticism, a source close to Kanye West also told the magazine that he was already prepared. “[Kanye] knows that having controversial figures around will be provocative and will get people talking. He knows that people will be upset and that there will be criticism. He also knows that people are talking about it today, when they wouldn’t be otherwise”, assured the insider. “Donda” is set to be released on September 3, according to Apple Music.

Kanye brought out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby during his Donda listening party in Chicago… pic.twitter.com/whLcxGdTQK — Consequence (@consequence) August 27, 2021

West’s choices left a lot of people unsatisfied… As was reported, exactly a month ago, DaBaby made a series of homophobic, misogynistic and serophobic lines during a show, and only made his situation worse by trying to portray himself to the public. As a result, the rapper ended up having performances canceled, including one at Lollapolooza.

Kanye West decides to replace JAY-Z with DaBaby on ‘Jail’, a song featured on the tracklist of ‘DONDA’, his new album. pic.twitter.com/ss8vnyyN3P — PopDaily (@portalpopd) August 27, 2021

Manson was first seen publicly at the West event after being accused of rape and assault by former partners, including actresses Esme Bianco and Evan Rachel Wood. With the allegations, he was discharged from his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, but consistently denies that the claims are true, calling them in testimony “horrible distortions of reality”.

“Kanye is really crazy working with DaBaby, an unapologetic homophobe, and Marilyn Manson, who literally raped a lot of women… Still, some people try to make excuses when it comes to this guy.”, fired an internet user. “The height of lack of awareness!”, agreed another profile. See more reactions below:

Kim Kardashian appears dressed as a bride

Another guest drew a lot of attention at the event: none other than Kim Kardashian, ex-wife of Kanye West. It turns out that the businesswoman not only made her presence felt in the audience, as she did on other occasions, but walked through Soldier Field stadium, towards her ex-husband, dressed as a bride!

The appearance took place at the end of the show, in the middle of the song “No Child Left Behind” and caused a frenzy among the spectators. In the records, shared on social media, we can see Kanye smiling broadly as he sees the mother of his children approaching, while wearing a white Balenciaga dress and veil on her head. Moments later, both left the place hand in hand. Check out:

Despite the participation, sources assured TMZ that the couple, divorced in February after seven years in marriage, did not resume the relationship. The witness further stated that Kim and Kanye have always supported each other’s projects and will continue to do so in the future, for the sake of the family. Proof of this is that just yesterday (26), the news was released in the international media that the socialite does not intend to give up the last name West, even after the rapper’s separation.