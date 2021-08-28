Manchester City thrashed Arsenal 5-0 with goal and assist from Gabriel Jesus to sink Gunners into flashlight

O Manchester City he had no pity and thrashed Arsenal 5-0, this Saturday, at Etihad Stadium, for the 3rd round of the Premier League.

Gündogan, Ferrán Torres (2), Gabriel Jesus and Rodri scored for the team led by Josep Guardiola. The Brazilian also contributed with an assistance.

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

On Arsenal’s side, another embarrassment, with the expulsion of midfielder Xhaka still in the 1st half for a totally disproportionate cart.

And the rout wasn’t bigger because the Citizens they took their foot off in the final match of the match, playing practically at practice pace.

You gunners are now in the last position of the Premier League, with 0 goal scored so far and balance -9. This Saturday, the club just finished 1 time in the game.

City, in turn, ended the match with 81% possession of the ball and 25 completions, being 10 right. In the 2nd period, ownership was greater than 90% most of the time.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, City will 6 points and momentarily assumes the leadership of the Premier League, but can be surpassed until the end of the round.

Arsenal, on the other hand, is starting to experience a dramatic situation: the team is still locked in 0 point and now occupies the flashlight, being passed by Norwich.

Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring for City over Arsenal Matt McNulty/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

The guy: Gabriel Jesus

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The Brazilian striker is flying this season start in Premier League!

Once again cast open on the right, he gave Arsenal defense nightmares with great plays.

With only 7 minutes of play, the ex-Palmeiras has already provided excellent assistance for Gündogan to open the scoring.

Then, at the end of the 1st stage, shirt 9 received it from Grealish and kept his at Etihad Stadium.

He left at 16 of the 2nd time to make way for Mahrez and was much applauded by the fans of the Citizens.

Bad: Arsenal

Arsenal’s performance this Saturday was vexatious from start to finish, putting another stain on the club’s history.

With only 12 minutes of play, the gunners they already trailed by 2 to 0, with the insidious flaws of a ridiculous defensive system.

For the rest of the game, the Londoners were easily dominated by their rival, who built the rout without any difficulty.

No wonder, several fans of the visiting team started to leave Etihad Stadium at 36 of the initial stage.

Perhaps the worst on the field was defensive midfielder Xhaka, who was sent off by a bizarre car in the 1st half and finished sinking Arsenal.

Ederson plays with fire

In a game where Arsenal were largely dominated, one of the few chances for danger generated by the gunners happened thanks to an almost historic failure of goalkeeper Ederson… Check out the video below:

upcoming games

Arsenal returns to the field this Saturday, against Manchester City, at 8:30 am (Brasilia), by the Premier League.

On the same day, but at 4 pm, West Bromwich visits the Peterborough United, for the Championship.





Datasheet

Manchester City 5 x 0 Arsenal

GOALS: Arsenal: Gündogan [7′], Ferrán Torres [12′ e 84′], Gabriel Jesus [43′] and Rodri [53′]

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson; Walker (Zinchenko), Rúben Dias, Laporte and Cancelo; Rodri, Gündogan and Bernardo Silva (Sterling); Gabriel Jesus (Mahrez), Grealish and Ferrán Torres Technician: Josep Guardiola

ARSENAL: Leno; Cédric, Chambers, Holding, Kolasinac and Tierney; Saka (Elneny), Odegaard (Maitland-Niles), Xhaka and Smith-Rowe; Aubameyang (Lacazette) Technician: Mikel Arteta