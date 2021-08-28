Manchester City’s cryptocurrency melts after Cristiano Ronaldo picks United

To the surprise of the football world, Cristiano Ronaldo ended up choosing to return to Manchester United and City’s cryptocurrency melted.

Both clubs were looking to sign CR7, which could be the biggest after Leo Messi joins PSG in early August. On the occasion, the French club’s cryptocurrency soared in the market price, breaking records with the Argentine arriving to reinforce the cast.

However, the “robozão”, as CR7 is known by football fans, preferred to return to the club where he was champion of the Champions League for the first time. In a statement, Manchester United said it expected the idol back in ‘Manchester’, in a tone of provocation to the rival who was trying to sign him.

“Manchester United is pleased to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to a personal, visa and medical agreement. Cristiano, a five-time Golden Ball winner, has so far won more than 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal. In his first spell at Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games. Everyone at the club is looking forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”

Manchester United fans breathed a sigh of relief at Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to return to the club, as did sports journalists and the Spanish national team itself.

You are authorized to use the cliché “football breathes” to comment on Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to return to United and not go to the City. — Rodrigo Trindade (@rodrigotrindade) August 27, 2021

DADDY CRIS IS BACK! 🔥 Cristiano Ronaldo is the new Manchester United reinforcement, who crossed rival City in the negotiation, and returns to the Red Devils after 12 years! #The Ball’s Owners pic.twitter.com/vPOIqr6OYQ — THE OWNERS OF THE BALL (@OSDONOSDABOLA) August 27, 2021

Who out there is happy with this turnaround in the CR7 soap opera? The robot went from “closing with City” to United’s “Welcome Home” in a few hrs🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/yN6rcsw4zd — FutFanatics (@futfanatics) August 27, 2021

With all the joy of Manchester United, City’s cryptocurrency melts with CR7’s decision

Manchester City’s cryptocurrency was experiencing the “PSG sensation”, with club fans hoping that Cristiano Ronaldo would arrive at the club, in a negotiation that would go down in history, given the career of the player at the biggest rival club.

The quotation of the currency $CITY reached the quotation of US$ 36.19 with the possible arrival, which ended up frustrated by United. Thus, those who were speculating with the currency rushed to sell their assets in the market, which has already seen a huge drop in the last six hours.

From the maximum price, Manchester City’s cryptocurrency melts 35%.

It is worth noting that not even the Juventus cryptocurrency, where CR7 was at, has fallen so far in the market. As the idol’s departure was already expected, the correction of the Juventus Fan Token (JUV) was only 1% in the last 24 hours, with a devaluation of 16% in the last 14 days.