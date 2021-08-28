Manchester United closes signing of Cristiano Ronaldo

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Manchester United has struck a deal to sign Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, the Premier League club said on Friday, with the transfer subject to personal terms, work visa and medical examination.

The Portuguese returns to the team where he won eight major trophies between 2003 and 2009.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed, but British and Italian press reported that United had paid €25m to sign Cristiano Ronaldo back for two years.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Real Madrid to play for Juve in 2018 in a €100m transfer in hopes of leading the Italian team to the Champions League title, will leave the club with 101 goals, two Italian titles and a league triumph. Italian Cup.

The 36-year-old won the Ballon d’Or for best player in the world in 2008 by United, before being traded for the then-record world record of £80m to Real Madrid.

After expressing to Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri on Thursday his desire to leave Turin, the press reported that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes had reached an agreement with United rivals Manchester City.

But after City changed their minds about the deal, United managed to settle the transfer.

(By Rohith Nair, in Bengaluru)

