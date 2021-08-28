Manchester United stock closes up 5.76% in NY after signing Cristiano Ronaldo | Companies

At Manchester United shares closed up 5.76% in the New York Stock Exchange , quoted at US$ 18.28 – the highest closing price since March 16 –, after the English football team announced the recruitment of Cristiano Ronaldo , who will return to the club after 12 years.

After the announcement on Manchester United’s official channels, the shares rose 10%. Trading volume totaled US$ 2.38 million, the highest since March 24, when it moved US$ 2.5 million.

The shares end the week with 4.4% appreciation, accumulating gains around 14% in the year.

The hiring of the Portuguese player was announced early this Friday afternoon. In an official statement, Manchester United said it had closed a transfer agreement with Juventus, from Italy, where Cristiano Ronaldo played from 2018 until last weekend.

The clubs did not disclose values ​​of the athlete’s negotiation, who will still undergo exams before being presented to the fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo played for Manchester United between 2003 and 2009, having won three editions of the English championship (Premier League), the European Champions League (UEFA Champions League), the Club World Cup, among other titles.