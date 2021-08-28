Maria Marta is paralyzed after hearing the bombshell of Cora · TV News

Cora (Marjorie Estiano) will surprise Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) with a bombshell on the first day of the year in Império. The blessed will tell about her meeting with José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) in the streets of Santa Teresa and will leave the commander’s wife paralyzed at nine out of nine.

In the scenes planned to air in this Saturday’s chapter (28) , the viper will not be able to get out of her head her encounter with the manager on New Year’s Eve, who tried to pass himself off as a ghost, but did not convince the villain.

“Oh my God! You and your infinite kindness looked at this sinner and gave this end-of-year gift. And what a gift! It showed that he was really alive”, will say Cristina’s aunt (Leandra Leal).

The shrew will then decide to go after Maria Marta at the Medeiros mansion to tell about the farce of the death of the “man in black”. “Last night I saw your husband. He spoke to me,” Cora will reveal.

José Pedro’s mother (Caio Blat) will have no reaction, and the villain will be surprised. “Aren’t you going to tell me anything?” Madame will question how her husband was doing. “Dressed in white from head to toe. But with the same face of a naughty old goat”, will narrate the evil one.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

