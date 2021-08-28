‘Market Guru’ Says Cybertruck Will Be Musk’s 1st Disaster

In the entire history of the automobile, few cars have been as loved and hated at the same time as the Tesla Cybertruck, and the electric pickup’s unmistakable styling continues to cause controversy nearly two years after its release.

The last person to attack Cybertruck’s unique look is former hedge fund executive turned American TV personality Jim Cramer, who says that because of its appearance, the electric pickup will be the “first Musk disaster.”



In an interview on Wall Street on Monday, Cramer was asked if he had seen the Tesla Bot and he immediately diverted the discussion from the humanoid robot to Cybertruck.

“Yes, I saw it, but I also saw the truck. Go buy an F-150. This thing is not only ugly; you have to love Tesla to get it… I still like Tesla… but I think this one truck is going to be a disaster. Your first disaster. I mean, that’s what I see.” Before bursting out laughing, Cramer went on to describe Cybertruck as a “monstrosity” and said people will be shocked to see them on the streets.

Now, everyone is entitled to an opinion, and it’s clear that a lot of people don’t like the futuristic Cyberpunk-inspired design of the electric pickup truck. Tesla. But to say it will be a disaster is probably an exaggeration, given the potential of 1.25 million pre-orders (according to a fan-created online booking tracker).

You see, Cramer isn’t the only one expressing concerns about Cybertruck; even Elon Musk expressed doubts about the success of the electric pickup.

Last month, Tesla’s CEO tweeted that “there’s always some chance that Cybertruck will fail because it’s so different from anything else,” adding that he doesn’t care and loves it very much, even if the others don’t.

Back in Cramer, he also spoke about the US agency NHTSA’s investigation into Tesla’s autopilot, describing it as “unfair” and saying “there are many more accidents with drunk drivers. The CNBC Mad Money star praised Tesla for avoiding major flaws with its products, unlike GM and the recent Chevrolet Bolt EV recall fiasco.

