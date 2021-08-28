Marketers report drop in fish sales after cases of ‘black urine disease’ in Itacoatiara | Amazons

At the Fisherman’s Fair, in Itacoatiara (AM), marketers report the drop in fish sales after the confirmation of 24 cases of rhabdomyolysis syndrome in the city. The condition is associated with Haff’s Disease, known as “black urine disease”.

According to the Health Department of the city, all patients who showed symptoms of the syndrome, from August 21 until this Friday (27), reported having consumed fish in the last 24 hours. Across the Amazon, the number of cases of the syndrome reached 26.

With sales at the city’s main fish market plummeting, vendors are reporting losses.

“This morning, I still haven’t sold a kilo of tambaqui. At this time, I should have sold 70 kilos. It’s not just me who’s suffering. If here at the market we stop selling this product, the fisherman will also suffer from arms crossed”, says the marketer Adalberto Lima.

Fish sales declined in Itacoatiara after cases of syndrome associated with "black urine disease".

According to the Health Department, patients hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis in the city say they have consumed fish such as pirarucu, pirapitinga, pacu and tambaqui, and that the fish would have been taken from regions of the Amazon Coast, Rio Arari, Nova Olinda do Norte, Santo Antônio and Juari fair.

“I hope that our authorities make an analysis about the fish, about what is happening, to see if it improves, because we are being harmed”, says the seller Nival Faria.

At Artemis Miquilis’s restaurant, the sale of fish has been suspended. Before the outbreak of rhabdomyolysis in the city, the businesswoman sold more than 15 kilos of pirarucu per week.

“We were very concerned, because this is a case of public health. And as we have a great responsibility in trade, our idea was to suspend it for health reasons. The economy depends on it, and we also depend on it,” he says.

The infectologist Marcelo Cordeiro, who has been studying rhabdomyolysis since 2008, does not recommend that people stop consuming the food, because, according to him, they are “point cases”. For him, it is necessary to follow the guidelines of epidemiological surveillance.

“We don’t usually find serious cases, and it is important to follow all the guidelines of the Health Surveillance Foundation, because during the case investigation process, it is identified if, by chance, there is a specific location. The FVS it is who will take the appropriate measures and, if necessary, guide the interruption of punctual consumption”, he explains.