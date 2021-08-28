Marquinhos moves training for this 6th and Crespo prepares São Paulo against Juventude; see details

After the frustrating draw with Fortaleza last Wednesday (25th) for the Copa do Brasil in which they were ahead of the scoreboard 2-0 at Morumbi, the São Paulo turns the key to the Brazilian Championship. In 12th place in the standings with 21 points, Tricolor faces Juventude, on Sunday (29), in Caxias do Sul, seeking to enter the first part of the table for the first time.

Although it is evolving well, Marquinhos will hardly be related to Sunday. As the cube will have 13 days off, the lesion will have more time to heal, without advancing steps. https://t.co/jAGBsldSxn — Eduardo Rodrigues (@eroliveira_)

August 27, 2021





the colleague Eduardo Rodrigues, sectorist from São Paulo in the GE, reported that striker Marquinhos was the novelty of training this Friday (27) at CT Barra Funda. On recovery from a stretch in the posterior region of her left thigh, Cotia’s jewel performed individual activities on the field and at the gym. Still, it is doubtful for the trip to RS.

Coach Hernán Crespo still won’t be able to count on left-back Welington, defender Arboleda and midfielder William, who continue with recovery work at the contested Reffis. Midfielder Liziero, suspended for the third yellow card, does not play either.

Suspended by the third yellow card, Liziero embezzles São Paulo on a trip to RS (Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF)



Crespo should define the starting lineup only in training this Saturday (28), at 10:30 am, still in São Paulo. After lunch, the group leaves for Caxias, where they will concentrate for the duel at the Alfredo Jaconi stadium.

According to GE, the likely team from São Paulo should be:

Tiago Volpi, Bruno Alves, Miranda and Léo; Daniel Alves, Luan, Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara and Reinaldo; Rigoni and Pablo.