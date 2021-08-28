Mass grave with thousands of Stalin’s victims is found in Ukraine

Researchers have found in Ukraine what may be one of the biggest mass graves of the time when dictator Josef Stalin ruled the former Soviet Union. The remains of up to 8,000 people were found this week in 29 graves in Odessa, in the south of the country, during initial work on an expansion project for the city’s airport.

The bodies are believed to be victims of the Great Purge, when Stalin had at least 750,000 people killed.

Sergiy Gutsalyuk, head of the regional branch of the National Institute of Memory of Ukraine, told the AFP news agency that the victims were likely murdered by the Soviet secret police unit in the late 1930s, although it is impossible to identify them since the documents of the time are classified and kept in Moscow.

“These documents will never be delivered to us under the current government of Russia,” he said.

Aleksander Babich, one of the researchers involved in the discovery of the graves, said the number of casualties could be even higher as the excavations are still ongoing. Mass graves have been found in the area previously and in other parts of Ukraine.

According to historians’ estimates, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians were imprisoned in forced labor camps or executed during Stalin’s time. Also in this period, millions of Ukrainians died during the so-called “great famine”, caused by the agricultural policy implemented by the dictator in the 1930s.