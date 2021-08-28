Mayana Neiva talks about photos in bikini: ‘If someone criticizes, it’s because they have a narrow vision’

On the verge of returning to the cinemas with “The silence of the rain”, by Daniel Filho, Mayana Neiva has a sharp speech when it comes to talking about body and age. “The other day, they published an article about me that said: ‘At 38, Mayana exhibits a youthful body.’ I wonder if they do that with male actors”, he says ironically. “Our body no longer has a box. J.Lo is the new 50, and Madonna is the new 60. Let the world handle it.”

The actress, by the way, is in full swing in her career. It is currently on the air on TV Globo, with the rerun of “Ti-ti-ti”, and on Globoplay, with “Rotas de Ódio”. Last month, he returned to Paraíba to produce a documentary about his grandfather, as explained in the interview below.

‘Silence of the Rain’

“Participating in this film was a great learning experience. Exchanging with actors like Lázaro Ramos, Otávio Müller, Thalita Carauta was a very pleasant experience, just as working with Daniel Filho is a school. He’s a great acting director. I left this set with much more learning than I got into. I also consider Rose one of the most important characters in my career. I really believe in the power of this film.”





‘ti-ti-ti’

“I come from the theater, with Antunes Filho, but it was in ‘Ti-ti-ti’ that the general public got in touch with me. I only have wonderful memories of acting with Claudia Raia, that wonderful being, as well as Murilo Benício. That set was very light. Every time I see a scene, I remember how nice it was to make this soap opera”

Actress talks about body and feminism in an interview Photo: Press Release/Henrique Resende / Press Release/Henrique Resende

‘Routes of hate’

“It’s a series that has impacted me a lot, since the script, written by Susanna Lira. We had a whole set made and thinking by women, and my character is very empowered, a woman with very surreal weaknesses and strengths. It is not a cold, sleeping cop, as we see in American productions. She is a woman who has pity on the stories around her.”

Documentary about your grandfather

“When I returned to Brazil in 2017, I felt that, as an actress, I was always putting myself to act in other people’s stories and I started to want to talk about my stories. I realized that I started in my grandparents’ story, in their connection there in the backlands of Paraíba. My grandfather was a baler at the fair, a child who carried meat on his head, in the midst of extreme poverty, and managed to overcome this, becoming a photographer.”

Mayana prepares documentary about her grandfather Photo: = / Divulgation/Henrique Resende

body and age

“Normally, I don’t post so many photos in a bikini, but the other day they published a story about me that said: ‘At 38, Mayana shows off a youthful body.’ I wonder if they do that with male actors. I see George Clooney doing advertisements a lot and I want to see a woman occupying that place, at that age. I think the world will be different when that happens. Society overvalues ​​youth and criticizes women at their peak of wisdom. This needs to change. Our body has no more box. J.Lo is the new 50, and Madonna is the new 60. Let the world handle it.”

bikini pictures

“I post photos in a bikini because it feels so good to share them. If someone criticizes this, it is because they have a very narrow vision, and that is no longer my problem. Society has a terrible expectation of women and this needs to be tackled. They need to be competent, exercise, manage their time, be good mothers and gifts. And, on top of that, there is a demand on the body. We have to be what we can be. The beauty of life is accepting it.”