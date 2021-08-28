Mbappé trains normally, Leonardo denies agreement with Real Madrid and says ‘nothing has changed’

O PSG does not publicly address the sale of Kylian Mbappé to the Real Madrid as closed. This Friday, the player trained normally with Mauricio Pochettino’s team, while Brazilian manager Leonardo gave an interview denying an agreement.

“The only thing I can say is that nothing has changed in the last two days. Nothing changed. We are in the same situation”, said the manager in a quick statement to the Spanish press, from inside his car, as he left the CT at Camp des Loges.

The information confirmed by ESPN is that the two clubs are close to an agreement. The last offer made by the Spanish team was for 180 million euros (about R$ 1.1 billion at the current price).

The offer is divided into 170 million fixed euros and another 10 million in variables that are “easy to reach”, according to sources told to ESPN.

The first offer, from last Tuesday, had been for 160 million euros.

Mbappé has only one more season on his PSG contract and has so far refused all renewal offers. Despite this, he continues training normally and doesn’t want to come into conflict with his current club.

PSG’s next match is this Sunday, at 3:40 pm (GMT), when they visit the Reims for the Call 1. The duel could even mark the debut of Lionel Messi. THE ESPN Brazil broadcasts LIVE, with real-time coverage with videos on the ESPN.com.br.



