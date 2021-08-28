Mbappé will wear Real Madrid jersey 5 and has a scheduled date for his presentation, says the newspaper

Kylian Mbappé is close to leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid. Although the official agreement has not yet taken place between the two clubs, the Spanish daily ‘AS’ reported that the merengue club is already preparing a big party for the presentation of the Frenchman and has defined the number of the shirt that the striker will wear.

According to the Spanish vehicle, Mbappé will wear the number 5 jersey, which in the past was immortalized with Zinedine Zidane. In addition, Real’s idea is to present the French star on September 10th, promoting the event along the same lines as in 2009, when Cristiano Ronaldo was applauded by a crowded Santiago Bernabéu.

The transfer window closes on Tuesday, August 31st, and the merengue club’s intention is to announce the striker later this weekend. As reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid made one last proposal to PSG by Mbappé. The Spaniards offered 170 million euros (just over R$1 billion), in addition to 10 million euros (about R$61 million) in bonuses to the French and, according to the newspaper ‘Marca’, the Parisian club would have accepted.

Kylian Mbappé’s contract with PSG ends in June 2022. Therefore, the striker could settle a pre-contract with another club from January of next year and leave for free. But it seems that the player should leave France for Spain later this month.