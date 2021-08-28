Mbappé would have set number at Real Madrid, says newspaper | Ball Market

Amid the negotiations involving the Real Madrid it’s the Paris Saint Germain, the attacker Kylian Mbappe he normally participated in the training of the Parisian club this Friday (27), at the Camp des Loges Training Center. However, the merengue club would already have preparations ready to receive the French star.

According to information coming from Spain, such as those in the daily “As”, Real Madrid plans to present Mbappé at the Santiago Bernabéu on September 10th, after the break in the calendar for the FIFA date. Doing this in the next few days would not be possible, as the stadium continues to undergo a lot of work. Real also intends to give the attacker the number 5 shirt, worn by Zinédine Zidane.









It is worth remembering that the “Brand” had said that the deal between the parties could happen this Friday, but later indicated that the club hopes to officially announce the reinforcement by Sunday (29), at the latest on Monday (30), since the transfer window closes on Tuesday, 31. The Spanish club has increased the offer for Mbappé to €180 million euros (170 + 10 in variables).

The director of the Parisian club Leonardo said, in a brief interview with “El Chiringuito”: “Only thing I can say is that nothing has changed from the last two days. Nothing has changed.” Mbappé has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until June 30, 2022.