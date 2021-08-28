Meet the participants of the new season of ‘Show dos Famosos’, of ‘Domingão com Huck’ | Television



Luciano Huck – Reproduction/TV Globo

Luciano HuckPlayback/TV Globo

Posted 27/08/2021 21:37 | Updated 08/27/2021 21:40

Another season of “Show dos Famosos” is coming, one of the paintings that promise to thrill and surprise the public in “Domingão com Huck”, starting on September 5th. This year, nine artists will participate in the competition, performing with performances honoring singers of all eras.

Divided into three groups, the artists who will shine on the stage of “Domingão com Huck” from September are: Fiuk, Gloria Groove and Margareth Menezes, from group A; Thiago Arancam, Vitor Kley and Wanessa Camargo, from group B; Diego Hypólito, Mariana Rios and Robson Nunes, from group C.

Luciano Huck debuts with “Domingão com Huck” on September 5th and, in addition to the “Show of the famous”, commands new episodes of “Who wants to be a millionaire?”. The objective of the participants who challenge themselves on the board is to get the highest number of answers right and advance through the stages of the game in search of the maximum prize of R$ 1 million. The program also has special articles that tell the life stories of Brazilians, discovered by the presenter, in the most varied places in the country.