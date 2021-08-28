Miranda celebrates return to the Brazilian team: “Happy to come back and defend this shirt”

This Friday (27), the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) announced the call-up of nine players for the vacancies of those who play in England, Spain and Italy, who have not released their players for the FIFA date. Among them is defender Miranda, from São Paulo, who returns to the Brazilian team after two years.









First called up in 2007, he was champion of the Confederations Cup in 2009, under the command of coach Dunga. However, it was in the 2018 World Cup cycle that Miranda was most present in the Brazilian team, being one of the holders in the competition held in Russia, in which Brazil came out in the quarterfinals.

Afterwards, Miranda continued to be called up for another year, being a reserve for Thiago Silva and Marquinhos in the 2019 Copa America, won by Brazil. A year and a half stay in Chinese football took him away from the spotlight, until he returned to São Paulo this year, and collects a series of good performances.

On his Instagram, the Tricolor 22 shirt celebrated his return to the Brazilian team, posting two photos wearing the green and yellow uniform: “Happy to come back and defend this shirt”. Brazil has commitments for the qualifiers on the 2nd, 5th and 9th of September. The first is against Chile in Santiago.