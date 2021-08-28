Miranda is once again called up by the Brazilian team after more than 2 years

Miranda is already beginning to reap the fruits of her decision to return to São Paulo. Going through a great phase at Tricolor, the defender was rewarded this Friday with another call to the Brazilian team, something that hadn’t happened for over two years.

Miranda’s last call-up to wear the Amarelinha was in 2019, at Copa América. The defender was Tiago Silva’s reserve in the tournament, unlike the 2018 World Cup, when he played alongside the defender at Chelsea today, but took the field in the semifinal against Argentina, replacing Marquinhos, and ended up being crowned continental champion in full Maracanã, beating Peru in the decision.

Since then Miranda had never been summoned by Tite again. Understanding that it was time to give opportunities to new names, already thinking about the long term, the coach of the Brazilian team stopped calling the defender to dress the Amarelinha, even though he maintained his usual good technical performance.

The move to Chinese football and advanced age weighed in the decision of the coaching staff of Brazil, but now, with Miranda back to acting at a high level in Brazilian football, Tite changed his mind. It is clear that the position of many European clubs in not releasing their athletes to compete in the South American Qualifiers was the main factor in the summoning of the São Paulo defender, but that does not erase the great performances he has been doing for the Morumbi club .

In this way, coach Hernán Crespo will not have Miranda in the next two weeks without games. São Paulo will not enter the field precisely because the CBF has postponed the commitments of the teams that had athletes summoned by the Seleção. Daniel Alves had already been called. Now, with a 22 shirt from the Tricolor also on Tite’s list, the “interseason” São Paulo will not have the two main athletes in the squad.

