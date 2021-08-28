Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise did insane motorcycle jump for the movie

Tom Cruise is known for performing his own stunts without the need for stunt work. in the franchise Mission Impossible, this has become more and more common and is escalating at an impressive level. He’s already climbed the tallest building in the world, held his breath for a ridiculously long time, grabbed the outside of a plane as it took off, and broke his foot jumping between two buildings.

Now, according to what was seen at CinemaCon, the seventh title in the franchise will feature an insane motorcycle jump. According to deadline, Cruise dreams of performing this feat since his childhood. In a video shown at the event, the actor claimed that this was “by far the most dangerous thing I’ve tried” and that he “has been working on it for years” alongside the film crew.

Aaron Couch, of the The Hollywood Reporter, reported that “Cruise trained for a year doing 500 parachute jumps and 13,000 motorcycle jumps” to prepare for the feat. He added that the scene took place on the first day of the main shoot, and added that it looks “genuinely scary to see him do this”.

Did it sound insane? According to the film’s director, Christopher McQuarrie, “The only thing that scares me the most is what we’ve planned for the Mission: Impossible 8“.

Tom Cruise training for the jump.Source: IMDb/Reproduction

Homage

Apparently, the sequel performed by Tom Cruise is an homage to the opening sequel to 007: The Spy Who Loved Me. The film, which stars Roger Moore as the spy, shows Bond skydiving after an action scene on skis. You can check out the action sequence below:

Mission: Impossible 7 is slated to debut in May 2022.