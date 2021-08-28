MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Global: Xiaomi Announces Which Cell Phones Will Receive Update in 2021

Xiaomi has already released MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition for some Chinese devices. The new version of the system arrives to fix some problems and make MIUI even faster and more energy efficient. Today Xiaomi announced which global devices should receive this update. See now if yours is on the list.

The announcement was made in a post on Mi Community, which is Xiaomi’s own forum created and coordinated by her fans. In it, the Chinese claims that the global version of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition will have the same improvements seen in the version that is already being distributed in China, including optimized algorithms, lower RAM and energy consumption, as well as superior performance.