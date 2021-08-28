MIUI 12.5 Enhanced: See which phones will receive global version

Xiaomi announced today (27), in a post on Mi Community, that MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, the new version of its Android modification, will now be made available worldwide. Rollout of the global version will begin in the fourth quarter of this year, with the update first arriving on a limited number of cell phones.

To live up to its name, the update promises optimizations capable of ensuring faster and lower energy consumption. Although, in practice, there are no functional changes in the new version, Xiaomi insists that this is not the old (and inconsistent) MIUI 12.5, but a supercharged edition.

In addition to eliminating several bugs, the Enhanced version made more than 150 fixes that should improve the firmware’s operation and extend the lifecycle of the devices. To do this, the Chinese giant has implemented algorithms that reduce the load on the chipset and also the wear and tear on the unit.

See the list of smartphones that will be upgraded to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition later this year:

Xiaomi Mi 11 / Mi 11 Ultra / Mi 11 i / Mi 11X / Mi 11X Pro;

Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro / Mi 10T / Mi 10T Pro.

Key features promised by MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition

Source: Xiaomi/DisclosureSource: Xiaomi

According to Xiaomi, MIUI 12.5 Enhanced will bring “complete optimizations, from the core framework level to the applications”. See some highlights of the new edition of the Android interface:

liquid storage

The efficiency of disk defragmentation has been increased, promising strong performance even after months of use.

atomized memory

The new memory management engine is expected to make an ultra-fine tuning to make RAM usage more efficient. Simplification involves dividing memory and automatically closing unimportant tasks.

Focused Algorithms

The new algorithms will be focused on reducing CPU work. Based on usage, key scenarios will be accelerated, with prioritization on key processes followed by a reduction in the impact of background application usage.