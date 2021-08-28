Monday, the 2nd dose is anticipated for a new group in Curitiba

Next Monday (8/30), the Municipal Health Department (SMS) anticipates the second dose of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine for people aged 55 years and over who received the first application on June 14 and for age 54 or older vaccinated on June 15th.

The groups are being summoned by message through the Saúde Já application, which should be presented at the time of vaccination. In all, 15,100 people will have the second dose anticipated next Monday. The service will be provided at 19 vaccination points open from 8 am to 5 pm (list below).

Those who did not receive the summons message by Saúde No longer will have the second dose anticipated for this Thursday and should, therefore, follow the date previously scheduled.

Anyone who is summoned and is unable to attend on Monday may take the vaccine on another date when there is application of a second dose.

most vulnerable group

The conventional dosing interval between AstraZeneca and Pfizer is approximately 90 days. The anticipation was decided by the Technical and Medical Ethics Committee of the SMS, after a survey carried out by the Epidemiology Center that showed that the group aged 50 to 59 years is currently the most vulnerable to the worsening of covid-19 – with the highest number of hospitalizations and deaths.

According to the director of the SMS Epidemiology Center, Alcides Oliveira, this scenario may be related to the circulation of variants and also to the fact that older people already have the full immunization cycle.

“The Delta variant has been shown to be more resistant to antibodies produced by the first dose, but with two doses this barrier increases. As older people are already immunized with both doses, the virus seeks new spaces of vulnerability,” he explained

The age group between 50 and 59 years accounts for 15% of new infections, 23% of admissions and 19% of deaths confirmed by covid-19 in the city.

This anticipation will be possible with the doses for the second application that are available in the city’s stock. If the municipality receives new batches of immunizing agents, it will continue with the reduction of the interval between doses.

“In addition to the availability of doses, the initiative has scientific support, our objective is to have this priority public with a complete vaccination cycle in the shortest time possible”, explains Oliveira.

How to make

To receive the second anticipated dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, bring an identification document with photo and CPF and present the message with the summons.

Those who belong to these age groups must access the Saúde Já application. When accessing the application, a “pop-up” message will appear with the notification that that user is being called.

Who should receive the second dose in advance this Thursday (26/8)

– Persons aged 55 years or older vaccinated with the first dose (specifically) on June 14 (the second dose was scheduled for September 10)

– Persons aged 54 years or older vaccinated with the first dose (specifically) on June 15 (the second dose was scheduled for September 13).

In the week

It is estimated that 69,100 people complete the vaccination schedule receiving the second dose next week. In addition to the 15,100 people who will have the second dose in advance, another 53,900 will follow the planned schedule.

Vaccination sites

From 8am to 5pm

1 – Pavilion of Healing

Barigui Park (entrance only via BR-277)

2 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

3 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity

Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra

4 – US Salvador Allende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado

5 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

6 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

7 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center

Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

8 – US Jardim Paranaense

Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão

9 – US Visitation

Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

10 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

11 – Uberaba US

Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

12 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

13 – US Oswaldo Cruz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

14 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

15 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

16 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

17 – US Orleans

Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans

18 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n

19 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha

1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street