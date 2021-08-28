More than half of those called up by Tite since the Cup are newcomers to the national team – 08/27/2021

Tite announced today (27) the call-ups of nine players for three rounds of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers in September. Until further notice, they are the replacements for the nine who work in England and will not be released by unanimous agreement of their clubs.

Within this supplementary list there are four players who had never been called up for the Brazilian team: Everson (Atlético-MG), Edenilson (International), Gérson (Olympique de Marseille-FRA) and Matheus Nunes (Sporting-POR). Some of the best known faces complete the list: Santos (Athletico-PR), Miranda (São Paulo), Malcom (Zenit), Vini Jr (Real Madrid) and Hulk (Atlético-MG).

Second counted the UOL, Tite has already called up 79 different players for the national team since the World Cup in Russia on 13 different lists. Of these 79, there are 41 newcomers, names that had never been given a chance. The group of newcomers represents more than half of the total number of players called up. See the list:

Goalkeepers (7) : Santos, Everson, Hugo, Phelipe, Gabriel Brazão, Ivan and Daniel Fuzato;

: Santos, Everson, Hugo, Phelipe, Gabriel Brazão, Ivan and Daniel Fuzato; Right-backs (3) : Emerson, Gabriel Menino and Marcinho;

: Emerson, Gabriel Menino and Marcinho; Left Sides (3) : Renan Lodi, Alex Telles and Guilherme Arana;

: Renan Lodi, Alex Telles and Guilherme Arana; Defenders (6) : Éder Militão, Lucas Veríssimo, Samir, Pablo, Diego Carlos and Léo Ortiz;

: Éder Militão, Lucas Veríssimo, Samir, Pablo, Diego Carlos and Léo Ortiz; Steering wheels (6) : Douglas Luiz, Allan, Bruno Guimarães, Matheus Henrique, Gérson and Edenilson;

: Douglas Luiz, Allan, Bruno Guimarães, Matheus Henrique, Gérson and Edenilson; Socks (4) : Lucas Paquetá, Andreas Pereira, Claudinho and Matheus Nunes;

: Lucas Paquetá, Andreas Pereira, Claudinho and Matheus Nunes; Attackers (12): Richarlison, Éverton Cebolinha, Vini Jr, David Neres, Pedro, Matheus Cunha, Rodrygo, Malcom, Bruno Henrique, Wesley Moraes, Thiago Galhardo and Raphinha.

If Raphinha’s call-up is in fact cancelled, the total number of call-ups drops to 78. He works at Leeds United-ING and would have his first chance.

In addition to the four additional novelties, the list for September also has newcomer Claudinho, ex-Red Bull Bragantino and recently hired by Zenit, from Russia. Defender Lucas Veríssimo received the second call-up, but had to be cut from the first due to injury and he lives the expectation of finally being available to the group of players.

The presentation of the cast begins this weekend and there are three training sessions scheduled to start on Monday (30), at Corinthians’ CT. The first of the three games scheduled will be on the 2nd, Thursday, at 10 pm, against Chile, at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago. Then Brazil faces Argentina and Peru as host, on the 5th and 9th.