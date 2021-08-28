Murilo Becker’s ex says she was assaulted after discovering betrayals

Influencer Patrícia Pontes, former wife of basketball player Murilo Becker, gave more details about the aggressions she suffered. She says in an interview with Who magazine that the first assault was when she discovered a betrayal that could destroy her ex-husband’s reputation.

“He was cheating on me and looking for transvestites on the street. He thought it was bad that I was going to get satisfaction. I printed all this on my cell phone, and this was the first cell phone to leave. He broke three”, says the influencer.

Every time I printed something, he would throw my cell phone on the floor and break everything, so I started sending it to my sister before confronting him. She even located one of the files where he threatened to kill me if I divulged something that would end his career.

According to her, at the time of the first aggression, one of the couple’s children was ten months old and had just come out of the ICU, where he was hospitalized with meningitis: “For some reason he came home angry from training and I was standing with Gabriel on my lap , watching a cartoon. He arrived, I said that my son was a priority and I was slapped in the face. That was the first time.”

“My nanny witnessed it. He’s a strong man, eight feet tall. His slap knocked me down, I fell, hit my head on the wall, but I didn’t let go of my son, he didn’t get hurt.”

While married to Murilo, she says she was assaulted five more times. Even after the divorce, he didn’t stop: the last assault happened this month, on Father’s Day. In addition, the couple’s children also began to report violence:

“At the wedding he never hit his kids. But the kids started reporting now, eight months ago. I have it filmed and I’ve already sent it to the lawyer, because how would I let my kids go to his house knowing they were being beaten?”

Patrícia says that one of the reasons she didn’t report it before was the lack of financial conditions: Murilo threatens to repossess the house she lives in, his property, if she says anything that could compromise his reputation.

He’s already done that with the car, I don’t have a car with my four special kids. Once my son was having a seizure, I called him to ask for help, but the answer was: ‘Have you heard of Uber?’

Patrícia and Murilo have five children: a 13-year-old and a 7-year-old quadruple, all four with cerebral palsy.