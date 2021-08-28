Muscle injury may keep Douglas Costa out of Grêmio for up to a month | Guild

On Thursday, when he confirmed the problem felt by the player against Flamengo, for the Copa do Brasil, Tricolor did not officially show any prediction of return. The information was released by Rádio Bandeirantes and confirmed by ge.

As the ge found out, the period of one month is seen as probable for the return of the shirt 10. However, Douglas Costa will be evaluated daily, as happens with the players in the medical department, and the club expects a return even earlier. deadline.

At 21 of the 1st time – Douglas Costa feels discomfort in his thigh and is substituted

The forward was out of three Grêmio games due to muscular discomfort between the end of July and the beginning of August. He did not play in the two matches with Vitória, for the Copa do Brasil, and in the defeat against Bragantino. Now, he will have another period of absence.

For Douglas’ vacancy, Felipão has Campaz, who arrived this week and has already debuted in the rout suffered by Flamengo, and Ferreira as the main alternatives. There are 14 games played so far and no goals have been scored by the former Juventus athlete.