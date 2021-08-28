Naiara Azevedo’s marriage to manager Rafael Cabral comes to an end – É Hit

the country singer Naiara Azevedo announced, late this Friday morning (27), the end of her marriage to businessman Rafael Cabral.

“There are no words to express the feeling of seeing a relationship come to an end. But, there is a moment where we need to look at ourselves and reframe some things,” she wrote on Instagram, in a post with a photo of the former couple’s hands during a ceremony wedding rings in black and white.

The interpreter of “50 Reais” stated that the decision to terminate was made because both understood that the feelings turned into friendship. “At some point, we fell apart in life as a couple, and it’s not because a marriage comes to an end that it didn’t work out. For me it did work out, while it lasted,” he says, pointing out that he has no regrets.

She ends by expressing gratitude to Rafael and sending good fluids to her ex-husband. “I wish you all the happiness in the world! Thank you for all the moments we had together, and for your family who welcomed me from the beginning! You gave me a beautiful stepdaughter that I will love forever”, she completed in the publication, with comments disabled.

The businessman also spoke about the matter on the social network, even using the same image, in colored tones. “We understand that this would be the best path at the moment. Even because, even though there is love, we also want to see each other happy above all. There is no fight, no disrespect; we just decided that way, in common agreement”.

In the businessman’s publication, friends of the former couple spoke about the end of the union. “The best for both of you ever, friend. I love you,” wrote presenter Débora Lyra. “God bless you”, said businessman Yugnir, participant of Power Couple Brasil 5.

According to the newspaper The globe, Naiara and Rafael’s wedding took place on October 18, 2016, at Espaço Memoratto, in Goiânia. The luxurious ceremony brought together the couple’s friends and family.