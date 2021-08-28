Natuza Nery is interrupted by Alexa live, on GloboNews, and entertains the web by giving the best answer: “I’m red” — watch!

Ah, this technology… Natuza Nery went through a tight skirt this Friday (27), live on GloboNews. During “Studio i”, the journalist was interrupted by the virtual assistant Alexa, and had to “stop” the little robot. The commentator’s reaction and the scene amused the bench colleagues, and made people talk on social media.

It all happened while Natuza commented on the suspension of the transfer of money to profiles investigated for spreading fake news. At one point, Alexa intervened and also began to speak in the background of the broadcast, leaving the journalist embarrassed. “Look here… Alexa, stop. Excuse”said Nery, with all class, as he asked for the silence of his little device.

After the conclusion of the journalist’s speech, Maria Beltrão did not fail to address the technological unforeseen and the fine reaction of her colleague. “Guys, I loved ‘Alexia, enough! Stop, Alexia, that’s enough!’”, said the presenter, changing the name of the virtual assistant. So Natuza assumed she was embarrassed by the situation. “Right now that she’s gone to talk? I’m red!”, replied Nery.

Continues after Advertising

The show’s anchor also admitted that she’s been through this a few times. “Alexia keeps talking to me here, answering me, I don’t know if it’s her need…”, joked Beltron. “The authority, she has!”, added Flávia Oliveira, while friends had fun with the episode. “My cheek is boiling”, concluded Natuza. It’s okay, Natuza, it was just Alexa wanting to appear on national television… Kkkk Watch the video below:

“Alexa, stop!” it’s all about alexa getting in the way of natuza’s comment KKKKKKKK #studied pic.twitter.com/KzpbD4jiCi — best of beltuza ✨ (@beltuza) August 27, 2021

Later, on Twitter, Natuza spoke about the subject again, after netizens commented on the scene. “Guys, what a shame”, she replied to a follower. Another viewer said that while the journalists were talking, her own virtual assistant was activated. “Natuza and Maria talking about Alexa and mine answering”, she said. “Lie, did that happen?”, the Globo commentator was surprised.

Guys, what a shame 😂 — Natuza Nery (@NatuzaNery) August 27, 2021

Hahaha lieaaaa…was that there? — Natuza Nery (@NatuzaNery) August 27, 2021

Continues after Advertising

The elegance in Natuza’s “scolding” also became a topic on the web, leaving many admired. “My goal in life is to be an elegant journalist just like Natuza Nery, telling Alexa to stop and come back to the agenda”, said journalist Raquel Porto. “Natuza very much from FINA sending Alexa SHUT UP”, commented another profile on Twitter. See more reactions:

My goal in life is to be an elegant journalist just like Natuza Nery telling Alexa to stop and come back to the agenda https://t.co/jKDoGBgSSH — Raquel Porto💉 (@QuelBPorto) August 27, 2021

Natuza very much from FINA sending Alexa SHUT UP 🥺🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/SnQNHunC3e — Tiago Furtado (@furtadotiago91) August 27, 2021

Continues after Advertising

Natuza is wonderful, elegant, fine and polite even when she tells Alexa to stop. #studied https://t.co/wALBNqj1Dx — Rodrigo Cordeiro (@rccordeiro) August 27, 2021

Do you think it’s over? As “Estúdio i” is always a box of surprises, a short time later, the program had another hilarious interruption: the broomstick! Kkkk This time, at Flávia Oliveira’s house. Live TV is always like that, right?