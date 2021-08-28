Natuza Nery’s speech is interrupted and causes a scolding live on GloboNews; look!

Natuza Nery
Natuza Nery had her speech impaired by a virtual assistant (Image: Reproduction / GloboNews)

Natuza Nery went through a very unusual situation in journalistic GloboNews. The journalist had her speech interrupted, in this friday (27), at the Studio I. The person responsible for the interruption was the virtual assistant Alexa.

The device activated by voice command ran over the speech of the closed channel commentator, who, in turn, said “Alexa, for” and apologized.

In the studio, Studio I’s bench colleagues burst out laughing, and Natuza Nery exclaimed: “Right now that she’s gone to talk? I’m red!”

Maria Beltrão confessed that she goes through the same thing, but she ended up getting the Amazon assistant’s name wrong: “Alexia keeps talking to me here, answering me, I don’t know if it’s her need…”.

The attraction’s members also commented on the vehemence with which Natuza Nery ordered the robot to stop talking, and Flávia Oliveira added: “The authority, she has it!”

On Twitter, several viewers commented on the scene. “Natuza’s elegance telling Alexa to stop“, snapped a netizen, laughing. “My goal in life is to be an elegant journalist just like Natuza Nery, telling Alexa to stop and come back to the agenda”, commented another.

“Natuza fighting with Alexa in the middle of an explanation: ‘ALEXA PARA!’. Hefty, with a mother’s voice”, noted a third user of the social network.

