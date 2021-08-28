Naughty Dog confirms it works in standalone multiplayer game

After many rumors and even hints about new content for The Last of Us Part 2, Naughty Dog has confirmed that it is working on a standalone multiplayer game.

In a post on social media, the company explained that this will be the first project of its kind it produces. Although I’ve done multiplayer modes for several titles before, including several U series gamesncharted, this will be the first independent project of a base game.

The post is even accompanied by an advertisement for vacancies. Among the jobs are screenwriters, level designer, monetization designer, visual effects artist and programmers.

Naughty Dog is hiring across multiple disciplines for the studio’s first standalone multiplayer game! Visit https://t.co/xUYV9m8PJF to learn more! pic.twitter.com/ub9hg433po — Naughty Dog Jobs (@NaughtyDogJobs) August 27, 2021

The developer even worked on a multiplayer mode for the The Last of Us Part 2, but the project was abandoned on the way. What is not known, however, is whether this new game will be a continuation of the old idea or if it is something entirely new.

It is speculated that the new game may be a Factions Mode (which included The Last of Us) more robust, which would be independent of the company’s latest game.

So, what do you think of a new multiplayer title based on the universe of Ellie, Joel and company? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!