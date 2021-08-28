Navarro scores, Botafogo beats Coritiba and sleeps in the G4 of Serie B – 08/27/2021

Botafogo beat Coritiba by 1-0 tonight (27), at Couto Pereira, in Curitiba-PR, and moved up to the G4 of Série B. The only goal of the confrontation was scored by Rafael Navarro.

With the result for the 21st round, the team from Rio moves to fourth place, with 35 points, and will sleep in the access zone to the Brasileirão, but can still be overtaken by Náutico, who take Vitória on Sunday (29).

The hosts remain in the lead, with 39 points. However, depending on the result of CRB x Cruzeiro also on Sunday, the team from the capital of Paraná may be overtaken by the Alagoas, who need a victory by two goals or more.

In the next round, Coxa will visit Londrina, at Estádio do Café, at 9:30 pm on Wednesday (1st). Glorioso is going to Belém to face Remo, at Baenão, on Saturday (4), at 4:30 pm.

In the first half of the balance, Botafogo goes to the net

The first half was very balanced at Couto Pereira. Both teams rushed forward, but created few clear opportunities to open the scoring. The big chance was for Botafogo, who reached the goal with a header from Navarro, in the 37th minute. The thigh reacted quickly and took danger with a good shot from Waguininho, but Diego Loureiro made a great save and prevented the draw.

Navarro glues on ‘waiter’ Chay

Striker Chay, Glorioso’s top scorer in Serie B, with eight goals, made a precise cross and found Rafael Navarro in the face of the goal. The 99 shirt positioned himself and headed firmly to open the scoring and, now with seven goals, touch his teammate among the top scorers in Botafogo in the championship.

Glorious holds the thigh in warm second time

Although the competition leader needed to reverse the score in the final stage, the last 45 minutes were less busy than the first half. The visiting team knew how to hold the advantage and will return to Rio de Janeiro with three valuable points.

leadership at risk

With the defeat on Friday night, Coritiba continues to lead Serie B, which now, however, is at risk. CRB and Cruzeiro face off this Sunday (29). If the team from Alagoas beats Fox by two or more goals difference, it will assume the top of the table.

Botafogo overcomes poor performance away from home

Botafogo started the round as the fifth worst visitor in Serie B, with one win, four draws and five defeats in ten games, or seven points out of a possible 30. Although the prognosis is not positive, Enderson Moreira’s men have overcome not only the championship leader but also the bad phase far from their domains.

Datasheet

Coritiba 0 x 1 Botafogo

Local: Couto Pereira, in Curitiba-PR

Hour: 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira (SC)

Assistants: Éder Alexandre (SC) and Gizeli Casaril (SC)

Yellow cards: Henrique (Coritiba), Val (Coritiba), Waguininho (Coritiba) and Guilherme Biro (Coritiba); Warley (Botafogo) and Rafael Navarro (Botafogo)

Red cards: None

Goals: Rafael Navarro, 37 minutes into the 1st half

Coritiba: Wilson; Natanael (Igor), Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro (Romário); Willian Farias, Val (Guilherme Azevedo) and Robinho (Rafinha); Igor Paixão, Waguininho and Léo Gamalho. Technician: Gustavo Morínigo.

Botafogo: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Carli and Jonathan Silva (Luís Oyama); Pedro Castro, Barreto and Chay (Ênio); Marco Antônio (Ricardinho), Warley and Rafael Navarro (Rafael Moura). Technician: Enderson Moreira.