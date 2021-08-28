Negotiation with Bordeaux mela, and striker Vitinho to be sold to Dynamo Kiev

Photo: Geraldo Bubniak/AGB

After everything was set to defend Bordeaux, France, the fate of Athletico striker Vitinho changed. Due to payment problems, the negotiation with the French club fell through, and the cashew jewel will be sold to Dynamo Kiev, from Ukraine. Values ​​were not disclosed.

The soap opera involving the business dragged on in recent days. Lacking some documents, Vitinho took his situation to be regularized before traveling to France. He even returned to play for Rubro-Negro, against LDU, for the Sudamericana, in his farewell to the club.

Earlier in the week, the athlete’s documentation came out and he was ready to board. However, the French club failed to make the payment, due to Fair Play finance, withdrew from the purchase, and Dynamo Kiev joined in. The striker is expected in Ukraine to sign a contract in the coming days.

Vitinho graduated from Athletico

A brood of CT do Caju, Vitinho, 22, won his first professional opportunity in 2018. But it was in 2019 that the boy appeared more often in the team, with a streak in the starting lineup, scoring four goals.

The following year, the striker sought to establish himself in the club. However, an infection kept him off the lawns for four months. A period of uncertainty. He was hospitalized in the ICU for a while. The possibility that he would not return to acting was real.

But all that has been overcome. Vitinho was 100%, returned to training and regained good football. In 2021, he disputed 27 with the Rubro-Negra shirt and scored nine times, being one of the highlights of the offensive sector of the Hurricane.