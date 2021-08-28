Netflix begins testing the inclusion of games in the subscription service

Company guarantees that this will not increase price paid by subscribers; test started in poland

THE Netflix had announced last month that he was planning to expand the content offered by your game subscriptions, however the company had not said how or how much this would happen. But now she’s finally started testing this new thing., offering two games for users to play directly through your app, along with series and movies.

Unfortunately these tests are being carried out only in Poland and they still only have two games, being them Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. These games, which can be accessed through the company’s Android app, are serving only for the company to see how its platform works, so who knows in the future it will start to bring more games.

According to Netflix, joining games on the platform will not change the subscription fee for users existing platform. In addition, she also denied that she will bring monetization tools to games on the platform, meaning that they will not have any kind of advertising or microtransactions.

“Today, members in Poland can experience mobile gaming on Netflix on Android with two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. It’s very, very early and we have a lot of work to do in the coming months, but this is the first step .”

– Said Netflix.



– Continues after advertising –

In its announcement about adding games last month, the company hinted that, at least initially, the focus will be on delivering smartphone gaming options to its subscribers. But with the resource expanding, the company may start to think bigger and maybe add triple AAA games, which could become a competitor for services such as Google Stay and Xbox Game Pass, gives Microsoft.

This is another step for the company to invest in gaming experiences on its platform, previously it had already launched the game Bandersnatch, which was an episode of Black Mirror, and even added the Minecraft: Story Mode to your subscribers. Now the Netflix seems to be investing heavily in her gaming division, she recently hired Mike Verdu, who had previously worked at Facebook, the augmented reality division, and game developer EA, to be the new head of her gaming division.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Connected World Source: CNET