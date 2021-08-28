New “Emerging” Yaris will be hybrid and debut in mid 2022

The next Toyota Yaris will debut in Thailand in the last quarter of 2022, according to Philippine website Auto Industryia, which reported the arrival of the new compact for emerging markets from August 2022.

The Novo Yaris will debut in Thailand and will feature a TNGA modular platform, known as the D92A project. This differentiates the new car from the current XP150, indicating that Toyota will use Daihatsu’s DNGA modular platform.

It has a lower production cost because it is simplified compared to the GA-B of the European Yaris. This base is already used, for example, in the Perodua Ativa, a Malaysian model based on Daihatsu technology.

As all Perodua and Daihatsu models are identified with the letter “D”, then Toyota will move to a simplified basis which, however, does not exclude hybridization.

In this case, the New Yaris Hybrid for emerging will appear in August 2023. That is, a year later. This gives us an idea of ​​when Toyota will employ a compact flex hybrid car in Brazil.

Even in Southeast Asia, the question of a new generation Yaris Sedan (Vios) seems to have no answer given the high demand for SUVs. Nor was there any talk about a compact SUV other than the Yaris Cross.

Toyota Raize and Daihatsu Rocky (Perodua Ativa) are expected to win a hybrid version. Originally released in 2013, the current generation Yaris is a derivative of the Japanese Yaris, which has been in production since 2010.

With a decade on its back and two mid-life updates, the current Toyota Yaris is already pretty tired and waiting for a mandatory renovation, as the European model received.

Here, Toyota confirmed that it will have a smaller hybrid car than the Corolla Cross, which should be the emerging version of the Toyota Yaris Cross, given that compact SUVs sell well. The duo hatch and sedan is still in doubt.

[Fonte: Auto Industryia]