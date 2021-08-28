New episodes of ‘Note There’, Titi Müller warns: “You can expect a Titi much more pistol!”

The new season of ‘Anota Aí’ premiered today (27), at 6pm, on Multishow. And in the unpublished episodes, presenter Titi Müller “hit and come back” scripts such as Búzios, Cabo Frio, Santos, Olinda and Porto de Galinhas, among others.

But the wonderful landscapes are not the main novelty: the script is signed by Titi herself and recordings made during the pandemic, considering all the necessary measures, the eighth season of the program shows how to travel safely and addresses socially relevant themes, as she says. host: “It would be ridiculous if the only difference this season was the mask on my face and the alcohol gel on my hand. The text needed to be coherent with the moment we are living. I didn’t miss the opportunity to put my finger on the wound”.



–Continues after advertising–

In season eight and in the midst of the pandemic, Titi talks more about the challenges of designing and producing the show: “This season was the biggest pregnancy I’ve ever had in my life. We started thinking about her just last year. In fact, I couldn’t imagine how to record a show of that size right now. What would we show people?”

And speaking of pregnancy, Titi experienced motherhood, and what would it be like to travel without little Benjamin?: I couldn’t imagine doing that. I spent this entire year indoors. I didn’t even go to the market. How would you get on a plane? The program had to reinvent itself and adapt to what is possible to be done today. And it is with great pride that, despite the difficulties, we had a brilliant season. Courage overcame fear”.

Femicide, denial and deforestation will be some urgent issues on the agenda for the new episodes, and this will be a differential for this new season: “The 27-year-old girl who hopped around the world 8 years ago, when we started recording ‘Anota There’, she’s now a woman, with a great repertoire of life and almost 10 years on the road here in the canal. Someone who speaks what needs to be said. They can wait for a Titi much more pistol!” he assesses. “I had a lot of messages stuck in my throat.”

A year and a half into the pandemic, and Titi talks about the personal and professional challenges: “Courage, above all, but also strength and a lot of attention. We need to be attentive. We are going through a very delicate moment and I have a very important tool, which is my voice. I need it and I’m going to use it!”, he concludes.



–Continues after advertising–

Related