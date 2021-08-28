New players recruited by Tite cost nearly R$600 million

Credit: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Coach Tite has called up nine new players for the next FIFA Date, due to the uncertainty about whether clubs in England and Spain will release players to play in the games valid for the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Brazil faces Chile, Argentina and Peru on the 2nd, 5th and 9th of September, respectively. According to the transfermarkt website, the combined market value of all selected athletes is 96.9 million euros, which results, in the quotation this Friday (27), at almost R$ 600 million.

Striker Vinicius Júnior is the most expensive. Its price, according to the website, is 40 million euros. Striker Malcolm appears in second place.

The price of the ex-Corinthians player and currently on Zenit is 22 million euros. In third place, appears the ex-Flemish player Gerson. The now Olympique de Marseille player is valued at €20m.

See the market value of new players called up by Tite:

Goalkeepers:

Defender:

Half Campers:

Edenilson (International) – 2.4 million

Gerson (Olympique Marseille-FRA) – 20 million

Matheus Nunes (Sporting-POR) – 5 million

Attackers:

Hulk (Atlético-MG) – 2.5 million

Malcolm (Zenit-RUS) – 22 million

Vinícius Jr (Real Madrid-ESP) – 40 million

Total: 96.9 million euros = BRL 593.997 million

