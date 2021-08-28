New WhatsApp function arrives that will save those who cannot answer all messages

The new function that arrived in WhatsApp will save those who cannot reply to all the messages that arrive in the app.

As with Instagram, Messenger and Twitter, it will be possible to react through emojis when a contact sends a message.

The news was revealed by WABetaInfo, which specializes in anticipating features coming to WhastApp. According to the website, the function is still in the testing phase.

The expectation is that it will soon be officially released both in Android and iOS versions, as well as in the web and desktop versions.

As usual, users who have WhatsApp Beta installed on their cell phone should be the first to have access to the new feature.

A tip not to be left behind is to keep the app always up to date. That way you don’t lose any new functions.