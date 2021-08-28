Newspapers celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United: “Back home” | english football

The Manchester Evening News highlights: “Back home”. The newspaper speaks of the Portuguese star’s “sensational return” to England and dedicates seven pages to the news.
On its sports cover, the newspaper uses an image of Cristiano Ronaldo alongside coach Alex Ferguson in the duo’s main achievement for Manchester United: the 2007/08 Champions League. The newspaper also says that the rumors that linked the Portuguese to rival Manchester City were a “smart tactic” by the attacker’s agents.
The “Daily Mirror” highlights the return of Ronnie and makes a slight pun on the expression U-Turn (turnaround), which featured the soap opera involving Cristiano Ronaldo and his frustrated move to Manchester City, and the conclusion of his return to United.
The daily also says that the striker will earn 500,000 pounds (BRL 3.5 million) a week (gross values) and reinforces that former coach Alex Ferguson was essential in convincing his former player to return to the club.
The “Daily Telegraph” also welcomes the Portuguese ace and highlights the decisive performances of midfielder Bruno Fernandes and former coach Alex Ferguson to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to accept a return to Manchester United.
