‘Nothing against Sergio Ramos, but he was the same age as me’

Thiago Silva is the turn ball which airs this Saturday (28), at 6 pm (GMT), on ESPN Brazil. today in Chelsea and current champion of Champions League, the Brazilian was quite sincere about his departure from PSG and did not hide the disappointment with the posture of the French club.

The defender left the Paris team at the end of his contract, which was not renewed, a year before the club signed, this season, fellow defender Sergio Ramos – in addition, of course, to Lionel Messi and co.

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

“I had no doubt that Paris would continue to invest, because they have the desire and aim to win the Champions League one day. And for sure this moment is a page turned, but at the same time I reflect a lot, I think a lot about everything that happened”, he said.

“Nothing against Sergio Ramos, but Sergio, at the time he was offered a two-year contract, he was the same age as I was last year. So that made me really sad. I haven’t talked about it with anyone yet, but it made me really sad, because it looks like I hadn’t done anything for the club, right. Because nothing is offered.”

“Ah, Thiago, there is the minimum here. There’s five euros for you a month. You accept? Didn’t have that. And many fans thought: ‘Oh, Thiago wants to continue earning what he earns’. It has nothing to do. So much so that, at Chelsea, my salary, who knows and has more or less the mentality of salaries, you know that I earn less than half, you know?”

“So, Thiago didn’t exist, he doesn’t want to lower his salary. That doesn’t exist, folks. That does not exist. So, stay here, like, my feeling.”

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

For the defender, PSG also lacked “a little more sensitivity”, since the Brazilian did not have a farewell. “Although the pandemic was already present, I think something could have been done. Because it wasn’t eight days, it wasn’t eight months, right. It was eight years of a lot of victory, of a lot of work to be able to change and put Paris at the level it is today. Of course I didn’t do it all by myself, but I had a great deal of contribution.”

Thiago Silva highlights, however, the happiness he lives today with Chelsea. “I was very well received. And there were people who were very important to my arrival here. Frank Lampard, of course, I’m very grateful. Because if it wasn’t for him giving the ok to Marina (Granovskaia, director of the club), I would certainly not be the Champion of Champions today”.

“So, all those eight years I spent in Paris looking for, unfortunately, I didn’t make it. My freshman year at Chelsea, I made it. So, that fills me with pride, because it’s not easy for you to leave a club you spend eight years in and arrive at a new club and earn what you were dreaming of the most. So, I believe it’s all in God’s timing.”

“I don’t have any sad feelings, I want Paris to win more, because it’s a club that deserves all respect. But, the way it was, there was something inside me, really, of sadness that could have been done in a different way.”