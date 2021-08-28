Organizer of anti-Bolsonaro act warns: ‘Our demonstration is maintained’ – 08/27/2021

Despite the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, having announced the prohibition of the anti-Bolsonaro act, scheduled for September 7th, in Vale do Anhangabaú, the organizers have not given up on holding the demonstration. Doria only released the mobilization in favor of the president, which will be held on Avenida Paulista. “It is absurd for the government of São Paulo to prevent the democratic demonstration in favor of a coup act, which defends military intervention, which is against democracy”, criticizes Raimundo Bonfim, coordinator of the Central de Movimentos Populares (CMP). “Our demonstration is maintained”.

The governor argues that carrying out the two acts on the same day and at the same time, even in different locations, “puts the protesters’ safety at risk” and “splits the public safety effort.” The ban applies to the entire state of São Paulo.

Despite this, the organizers of the demonstration against Bolsonaro started this morning the leaflet to publicize the mobilization, which brings together the traditional “Cry of the Excluded”, which has been taking place for 26 years, and the movement “Outside, Bolsonaro”.

“Arguing that there is no way to guarantee the safety of more than one act is a declaration of incompetence by João Doria”, evaluates Bonfim. “He says on a daily basis that he is proud of the São Paulo police, which are the best prepared and the most competent in Brazil. If so, how is he not able to guarantee the security of two demonstrations, something that has already happened in São Paulo?” .

The coordinator of the CMP says that anyone who goes to Vale do Anhangabaú on the 7th will be instructed to always travel in a group and not accept provocations from pocket workers, among other precautions. But he emphasizes that the duty and legal attribution to guarantee the protesters’ safety belongs to the state government, since the right to demonstrate and assemble is guaranteed in the Federal Constitution. The entity will even file a lawsuit in court to preserve this right.

“The right to act in Paulista on the 7th would be up to us in the opposition, in the popular democratic field,” says Bonfim. “But the governor gave in to Paulista to anti-democratic groups, who defend military intervention and the closing of Congress. He gave in due to blackmail and for not correctly interpreting judicial guidance.”

Bonfim recalls that Doria “is governor and not emperor of São Paulo”. “Imagine if fashion catches on and from now on we start to depend on the governor’s authorization to do an act?”, he asks. “This discussion is taking place because of the demonstration against Bolsonaro, but on the day that there is a mobilization pro-Doria and against Doria, are we going to become his hostage to demonstrate?” For him, this is unacceptable from both a political and constitutional point of view.