Oscar Niemeyer’s great-grandson criticizes Osgemeos graffiti on museum facade: ‘Aos Gemeos’

An artistic intervention carried out by the duo of graffiti artists Osgêmeos on the facade of the Oscar Niemeyer Museum (1907-2012), a building designed by the famous Brazilian architect in Curitiba, did not please his great-grandson Paulo Sergio Niemeyer.

“It is with great sadness and revolt that I saw what these two did in the work of my grandfather Oscar Niemeyer”, wrote the architect in a publication on a social network (see below).

“What did these 2 do besides evil (sic) taste and horrible, degenerate and harm the eyes and soul. Mainly the soul of those who have beauty and values ​​for classical and modern art, such as Oscar Niemeyer, an admiration of those who see a Monalisa, or a Da Vinci”, added Paulo Sérgio Niemeyer, architect and member of the Architecture Council and Urbanism of Rio de Janeiro (CAU-RJ).

Children watch the duo of graffiti artists Osgêmeos perform an artistic intervention on the façade of the Oscar Niemeyer Museum, in Curitiba Photo: Eduardo Macarius / Publicity

Completed last Wednesday, the painting is commissioned by the management of the museum itself, which will inaugurate the exhibition “OSGEMEOS: Secrets” on September 17, with works by the award-winning duo of graffiti artists formed by the brothers Gustavo and Otávio Pandolfo — both , by the way, have already carried out similar interferences in addresses around the world, among them the Tate Modern, in London, and a castle in Scotland. The intervention is temporary, and after the end of the exhibition it will be removed from the façade.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Niemeyer in his youth Photo: Reproduction of the book: “Niemeyer / poet of architecture” Niemeyer’s Yellow House, in Lagoa, in the early 1940s Photo: Reproduction Oscar Niemeyer, Vinícius de Moraes and Tom Jobim, in 1956 Photo: Disclosure Oscar Niemeyer at his daughter Ana Maria’s house, in Leblon, in 1959 Photo: Geraldo Tonel With JK. In the permanent exhibition on Brasília at the Ministry of Education, in 1958 Photo: Arquivo O Globo With Lúcio Costa, the first partner, at one of the construction sites in Brasília, in the 1960s Photo: Arquivo O Globo Oscar Niemeyer and Tom Jobim in the 1960s, in Brasília Photo: Instituto Tom Jobim With Fidel Castro, at the Museum of Contemporary Art (30/06/1999) Photo: Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo Oscar Niemeyer with Fernando Henrique Cardoso, in 2002 Photo: Gazeta do Povo President Lula presents Oscar Niemeyer with the medal of the Order of Cultural Merit in 2007 Photo: Ricardo Stuckert With Pelé, for the delivery of the project to the museum with the player’s name, in 2009 Photo: Agência O Globo Niemeyer’s great-grandson, also called Oscar, kisses his grandfather on his 13th birthday in 2007 Photo: Marcia Brito With Dilma. Embrace of the then candidate, at a meeting with artists in 2010 Photo: Agência O Globo Mayor Eduardo Paes and Oscar Niemeyer in 2012 Photo: Agência O Globo

For Paulo Sérgio Niemeyer, who is evaluating appropriate measures against the inscription of the design in the building, the artist duo should not have accepted the project, out of respect for the architect’s heritage. “Oscar, my grandfather, was hired countless times and refused to deteriorate or mess with someone else’s project,” he points out.