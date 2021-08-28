Oscar Niemeyer’s great-grandson criticizes Osgemeos graffiti on museum facade: ‘Aos Gemeos’

An artistic intervention carried out by the duo of graffiti artists Osgêmeos on the facade of the Oscar Niemeyer Museum (1907-2012), a building designed by the famous Brazilian architect in Curitiba, did not please his great-grandson Paulo Sergio Niemeyer.
“It is with great sadness and revolt that I saw what these two did in the work of my grandfather Oscar Niemeyer”, wrote the architect in a publication on a social network (see below).
“What did these 2 do besides evil (sic) taste and horrible, degenerate and harm the eyes and soul. Mainly the soul of those who have beauty and values for classical and modern art, such as Oscar Niemeyer, an admiration of those who see a Monalisa, or a Da Vinci”, added Paulo Sérgio Niemeyer, architect and member of the Architecture Council and Urbanism of Rio de Janeiro (CAU-RJ).
Completed last Wednesday, the painting is commissioned by the management of the museum itself, which will inaugurate the exhibition “OSGEMEOS: Secrets” on September 17, with works by the award-winning duo of graffiti artists formed by the brothers Gustavo and Otávio Pandolfo — both , by the way, have already carried out similar interferences in addresses around the world, among them the Tate Modern, in London, and a castle in Scotland. The intervention is temporary, and after the end of the exhibition it will be removed from the façade.
For Paulo Sérgio Niemeyer, who is evaluating appropriate measures against the inscription of the design in the building, the artist duo should not have accepted the project, out of respect for the architect’s heritage. “Oscar, my grandfather, was hired countless times and refused to deteriorate or mess with someone else’s project,” he points out.