Pai says Willian expects a serious proposal from Corinthians to return to Brazil

Attacking midfielder Willian remains one of the most talked about names by the Corinthians fans even with the club’s recent signings. Seeking an exit from Arsenal, he is seen as a great market opportunity, but, according to his father, he has yet to receive an offer.

“Today I spoke to him, who is calm and wants to return to Corinthians as long as he has a serious proposal. For now, he is just based on speculation. I don’t know if it will happen or not,” said Severino, in an interview with Earth.

A Corinthians fan and even a candidate for the club’s advisor in the last election, Willian’s father said that, if it depended only on his will, his son would return to Brazil, play for Corinthians and still pick up the team’s 10th jersey.

“We are in the biggest crowd for that to happen, as we are Corinthians fans,” continued the player’s father, who scored two goals and gave nine assists in 41 games played by professional Timão, between 2005 and 2007.

In addition to Willian’s and family’s desire to remain in Europe, the player’s high salary, at around R$ 3 million a month, and his long relationship with Arsenal, valid until mid-2023, weighs against the deal.

See more at: Corinthians signings and Mercado da Bola.