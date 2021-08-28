Palm trees, Flamengo or Rooster? Columnists point to best team in Brazil today – 08/27/2021

Semi-finalists of the Copa Libertadores and among the top positions in the Brazilian Championship table, Palmeiras, Flamengo and Atlético-MG have been standing out in the current national football season. But which one is the best Brazilian team at the moment?

To answer this question, we turn to columnists from UOL Sport, which varied widely in opinions. Check out:

Flamengo is the best, Palmeiras the most “cascudo”. But they are teams that come from achievements, which helps in confidence, but takes the “blood in the eyes” a little. Rooster is the most hungry, he wants to put an end to the joke about the lack of two-time championships. Cuca is in 2016 mode, every game is a final. This can make a difference in decisions and, especially, in the running points.

ANDRÉ ROCHA

Considering the latest results, Flamengo is the best team, with Atlético-MG right behind. The point is that all three have strengths that can make a difference in specific games.

DANILO LAVIERI

Flamengo and Galo seem to me on another level. With Flamengo more integrated and with greater firepower, although the presence of Diego Costa can balance the levels even more.

JUCA KFOURI

Flamengo and Galo are above. The elimination for the CRB weighs against Palmeiras.

MENON

The Rooster. And with leftovers! And I close my top-3 with Flamengo and Fortaleza. Is Palmeiras the fourth place?

MILTON NEVES

I see a tie between Flamengo and Atlético-MG and Palmeiras a little lower for being less regular.

PERRONE

The answer will come in Libertadores. The three are very strong. Atlético and Flamengo maybe a little higher. But whoever wins Libertadores will have the right to proclaim himself the best.

RENATO MAURÍCIO PRADO

The best teams in Brazil at the moment are Flamengo, Atlético-MG and Palmeiras, in that order.

RODOLFO RODRIGUES