Palmeiras lineup: Abel marks the last training session for the day of the game against Athletico-PR | palm trees

The Palmeiras squad trained this Friday morning, at the Soccer Academy, but Abel Ferreira has not yet defined the team that will face Athletico-PR, this Saturday, at 9 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque.

The commander scheduled one last activity, shorter and more positioned with the probable squad, for Saturday morning, hours before the confrontation for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Palmeiras squad during training at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

This Friday, he split the squad into three teams for a half-field job. While two teams faced off, the third acted as a wild card on the sides and back lines of the lawn.

Jorge, in physical transition, did a separate job inside the CT and in the sandbox. The left-back is in the final stages of physical reconditioning after undergoing surgery on his left knee in December.

Abel Ferreira talks with Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Gómez during training at Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco

A possible lineup for the game with Athletico is: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Renan (Piquerez); Danilo, Zé Rafael (Patrick de Paula), Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Wesley and Ron.

Verdão is the runner-up in the Brazilian Championship with 32 points, but comes from a streak of four consecutive matches without a win. With three defeats in the last three games, the team saw Atlético-MG open six points of advantage in the classification.