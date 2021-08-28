Paolla Oliveira recalls a video of a carnival parade: “To kill nostalgia”

Paolla Oliveira took advantage of TBT this Thursday (26) on Instagram to remember the carnival and its parade through Grande Rio.

The actress left fans impressed when she showed her performance at Sapucaí, in addition to showing a lot of health and good shape while she rocked the samba and showed off her healed body in her costume of a drum queen. “#tbt to kill the nostalgia for this good mess of Carnival, parade, court, guys from Caxias and @granderio. I’m watching the definition of the samba-enredo here”, he wrote.

Recently, actress Paolla Oliveira used her Twitter account this Wednesday afternoon (25) to defend indigenous peoples and was criticized by some netizens who disapproved of the position.

At the time, the actress asked respect for the true discoverers of Brazil: “No more delays, setbacks and destruction. Respect and dignity for native peoples. #MarcoTemporalNo”, she wrote.

