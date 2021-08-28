Paralympic day summary: Brazil shoots with gold in athletics and swimming – Sports

the third day of Paralympics was the most victorious for Brazil in Tokyo-2020 so far: no less than five diamonds, with those from Wendell Belarmino in swimming, Silvania Lima, Petrucio Ferreira, Wallace Santos and Yeltsin Jacques in athletics. In addition, even more medals came with the silver by Gabriel Bandeira and bronze by Maria Carolina Santiago in the pools and the bronzes by Washington Júnior and João Victor Teixeira. And there are still two semifinals in table tennis, which guarantees at least bronze medals. Check all results.

SWIMMING

No less than three medals, one of each weight, were won: Wendell Belarmino took gold in the 50m freestyle in class s11 (severe visual impairment), Gabriel Bandeira celebrated silver in the 200m freestyle in class s14 (intellectual disability) and Maria Carolina Santiago won bronze in the 100m backstroke in class s12 (moderate visual impairment).

In the same race as Belarmino, Matheus Rheine came in sixth place. Daniel Dias competed in the final of the 50m butterfly class s5 (amputates or with congenital malformations in the upper and lower limbs) and came in sixth as well. In the 50m butterfly class s5, Joana Neves was fourth and Esthefany Rodrigues, sixth.

ATHLETICS

Brazil started strong in athletics: right at night, Yeltsin Jacques won gold in the 5000m race in the T11 (blind) class and Silvânia Lima became two-time Olympic champion in the long jump, also in the T11. In the morning, Petrúcio Ferreira won Paralympic gold for the second time in the dispute of the 100m dash in the T47 class, for whom he had an arm amputated. In the same test, Washington Júnior was bronze and Lucas de Souza was sixth.

The Brazilian athletes also did well in the shot put: in the F55 class, Wallace Santos got the gold with the right to a world record, when he threw to 12.63m. In the F37 class, João Victor Teixeira got the bronze with a 14.85m throw, despite having trained just before the Paralympics because of a knee injury.

Brazil competed in the qualifiers for the 400m dash in the T11 class. Thalita Simplicio advanced to the final with the best time. In the final of the 100m sprint of the T37 class (athletes with motor difficulties resulting from neurological problems), Ricardo Costa was in 5th place and Christian Gabriel came in 7th. Ricardo Oliveira was sixth in the T11 long jump decision.

TABLE TENNIS

Two Brazilians guaranteed passage to the semifinals: Bruna Alexandre (class 10) and Cátia Oliveira (class 1-2). As the sport does not have a third-placed dispute, at least bronzes are already guaranteed. Paulo Sergio Salmin (class 7) ended up eliminated in the round of 16 and Israel Stroh, from the same class, fell in the quarterfinals. David Andrade, Danielle Rauen, Leticia Rodrigues, Millena dos Santos, Carlos Carbinatti and David de Freitas all fell out of the group stage.

SITTING VOLLEY

It was very difficult, but the women’s team defeated Canada 3 sets to 2 in their debut. The team even saved an opposing match point before managing to close the tie-break at 17-15.

GOALBALL

The Brazilian women’s team came to be losing 3-0 to Japan, but managed to react and drew 4-4 with the hosts. With two more games to be played in the group stage, a victory should guarantee the classification, as in a group with five teams, four qualify. The men’s team also got a big reaction. After losing 4-2 to Algeria, it turned to 10-4 and was very close to a spot in the next stage.

JUDO

Two Brazilians entered the mat, Thiago Marques and Karla Cardoso, the first was eliminated after being defeated by the Japanese Takaaki Hirai, while the second also lost in the first fight to the German Ramona Brussig and had a chance in the repechage, but suffered another setback this time against Russian Alesia Stepaniuk. In Paralympic judo, only the visually impaired compete.

CYCLING

No Brazilian managed to qualify for the finals of the day in Tokyo: in the individual pursuit, André Luiz Grizante, in the C4 4000m, and Lauro Chaman, in the C5 4000m, failed to qualify, as well as Carlos Alberto Gomes in the 1000m time trial qualifying event, class C1 and Ana Raquel Lins, in the 500m time trial of class C4-5 500m.

WHEELCHAIR SNEAKERS

Daniel Rodrigues opened participation in the Paralympics in Tokyo against the Swede Stefan Olsson, but ended up defeated by 2 sets to 0, partial 6/3 and 6/2.

EQUESTRIANISM

Riding the Milenium horse, Sergio Oliva finished 10th with a punctual 69,643 in individual training in class 1 equestrianism, which has wheelchair athletes with little balance in the trunk and/or impairment of functions in all four limbs. The gold went to Roxanne Trunnel, from the United States.

BOW SHOOTING

The best performance of Brazilian athletes was Jane Karla, who was in fourth place in the individual compound. In addition to her, in the women’s singles recurve, Fabíola Dergovics was in 11th position; Helcio Luiz finished tenth in the men’s individual W1 and Rejane Cândida finished in 11th place in the women’s individual W1.