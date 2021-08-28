Patricia Abravanel and Fábio Faria receive luxury invitation | Fabia Oliveira



Fábio Faria and Patrícia Abravanel – Internet reproduction

Fábio Faria and Patrícia Abravanelinternet playback

Posted 28/08/2021 08:30 | Updated 08/28/2021 1:17 PM

Who can can! This columnist has no idea what luxury airline Qatar’s first class looks like, but a friend of the column ran into presenter Patricia Abravanel and communications minister Fábio Faria occupying Qsuites 11E and 11F, who left at dawn on Friday (27) to Saturday (28) from Guarulhos airport to the Arab emirate of Qatar.

The couple is going to the country at the invitation of an important sheikh who runs there. To enjoy all the perks and services of the airline’s first class, a passenger has to pay R$ 25,000 per seat, but in the case of the couple, everything is being a “gift” from the sheikh, as well as a hotel and various treats that they will have during their stay.